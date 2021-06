The Telegraph

Mel Reid not only has resurgent form on her side at the US Women’s Open - not to mention the rumours of a close family connection to this year's course - but she also has the insight of Brooks Koepka. The Englishwomen revealed it was the advice of the four-time major winner that helped her to a remarkable first round, four-under 67 at the severe Lake Course. Reid declared on the eve of the biggest major in the female game that "par will be a great score here”, so this was a genuinely notable dis