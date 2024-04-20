Ladycats roll past Waxahachie Life

Apr. 19—Life Waxahachie fell victim to Godley and their airtight pitching crew on Tuesday. They wound up on the wrong side of a rough 19-0 walloping at the hands of the Godley Wildcats. Life Waxahachie's loss continues an unfortunate trend for the team, making it five in a row.

Jayden Bolton made the most of her time at bat despite the final result and went 2-for-2 with two stolen bases and a double.

Life Waxahachie's defeat dropped their record down to 5-17-1. As for Godley, the win was the 11th in a row for them, bringing their record for this year to 19-2-1.

Both squads are looking forward to the support of their home crowds in their upcoming games. Life Waxahachie took on Kennedale at 5 p.m. Friday. Kennedale is coming into the matchup with three straight losses on the road, meaning Life Waxahachie will have to defend against a team hungry for a victory. As for Godley, they will be playing at home against Venus at 6:30 p.m. Friday. One major factor in Godley's favor is that they have posted big run totals in their last eight games — a total of 122 runs against only 14 runs allowed.