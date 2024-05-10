Ladycats edge Joshua in regional quarterfinal

May 10—The No. 8 Aledo Ladycats continued their postseason run, defeating Joshua 2-1 in dramatic fashion Thursday night.

Pitching was fierce and runs were hard to come by until Joshua broke through in the top of the fifth. Tori Bennett's single up the middle drove in Molly Young with two outs, and the Lady Owls led 1-0.

Aledo punched back in the bottom of the inning, when Ana Flores dropped a perfect bunt in a bases-loaded, one-out situation, allowing Grace Heath to cross home plate.

The teams remained gridlocked at 1-1 until the bottom of the seventh. Flores took advantage of a Joshua fielding error, stealing second to get in scoring position.

It set the stage for Marina Taveras' walk-off RBI single, and the 2-1 victory for Aledo.

Brenlee Gonzales threw five innings for the Ladycats, giving up one run on three hits and striking out four.

Taylor McKean, who earned the win, also lauded four strikeouts, giving up no hits.

Next up, Aledo (31-3) awaits the winner of Monterey-Lubbock Cooper, set to play Saturday, for the Region I, 5A regional semifinal.