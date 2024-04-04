Ladycats earn state, region basketball honors

Apr. 3—Godley Ladycat basketball players Bree Hubbard and Logan Reed earned All-State honors from the Texas Girls Coaches Association following the 2023-24 season.

Hubbard, a junior, and Reed, a senior, both earned region accolades from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

The girls were among eight on the GHS team recognized on the District 10-4A team. Reed was named the district's most valuable player while Hubbard shared the honor of offensive most valuable player.

Nine players earned All-Johnson County awards, with Reed as MVP and Hubbard as the defensive player of the year. Teammate Alyssa Jimenez was named the top post player.

The Godley girls posted a perfect 12-0 district record, sweeping all district foes through both rounds of play to earn the team's second district title in a row. The Ladycats defeated Fort Worth Western Hills 71-17 in the bi-district round on Feb. 12 before falling to Frisco Panther Creek 45-43 in the area championship on Feb. 16.