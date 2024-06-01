Ladycats come up short in state semifinal

May 31—AUSTIN — In a neck-and-neck contest with two highly-touted pitchers throwing their best stuff, the Harlingen South Hawks edged the Aledo Ladycats, 1-0, in Friday's state semifinal.

The game's sole run came in the top of the third, after Emily Ruiz singled to right to score Yezenia Perez.

It was the one blemish on a nearly flawless performance by Taylor McKean, who faced 29 batters in all seven innings of work. She struck out 14, allowing just two hits.

The Ladycats edged Harlingen in the hitting column with three, but could not convert those into runs.

Aledo threatened in the bottom of the second, with Kyleigh Pawlak on third with one out, but the Hawks forced back-to-back infield outs to end the inning.

The Ladycats would have runners in scoring position three other times, with the Hawks able to extinguish the threat.

Down to its last out in the bottom of the seventh, Aledo rallied, with Jordyn Edington doubling to left field.

Addie Perry took her fourth pitch of the at-bat and sent a hard-hit ball up the infield. She would reach first on an error, but Edington was picked off trying to score, ending the game.

The Ladycats finish with an overall record of 35-4 and bronze medalists in Class 5A.