Lady Zebras win big in first region final game

May 24—The Grandview Lady Zebras won big in their first game of the region finals on Thursday night.

Game 1 was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was postponed because of inclement weather. The Lady Zebras' bats were hot as they won 10-0 over the Franklin Lions. Madi Doty hit her 15th home run in the playoff series.

Game 2 begins at 4 p.m. today at West High School. Game 3, if necessary, begins at 6:30 p.m. today.

The Centennial Lady Spartans' softball season came to an end on Thursday night in the regional finals.

The Aledo Ladycats won 12-0 on Wednesday, followed by a 12-7 win on Thursday.

"What a ride," Head Softball Coach Natalie Mullin said. "Our season came to an end yesterday but history was made. Thank you to our seniors: Bailey, Liv, Hannah and Kaitlyn for setting the new standard and leaving a legacy. Team 14's season may be over, but the memories will be everlasting. Thank you to the players, parents, coaches and fans for all the buy-in and support. The work for the 2025 season, begins now!"