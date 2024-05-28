Lady Zebras punch ticket to state softball tournament

May 27—The Grandview Lady Zebras secured their second straight state tournament appearance in a row on Saturday with an overwhelming victory over the Franklin Tigers.

The Lady Zebras used a big third inning to a 12-1 run-rule victory on Saturday. They won 2-1 on Thursday.

Grandview took the lead early thanks to Bella Jeter's solo home run in the second inning. That was only the beginning.

In the third inning they had three home runs, including a grand slam.

In the fourth inning Grandview powerhouse pitcher Madi Doty struck out 11 players with four hits and no walks.

The fifth inning saw three more runs, giving Grandview the chance at a run-rule, and Doty struck out the Tigers to close out the game.

"Man you got to tip your hats to [Grandview]," Franklin Head Coach Jordan Lyle told the Bryan College Station Eagle. "They're really talented [and] they came out and played their best."

The Lady Zebras went undefeated in district this season and have an overall record of 31-3 going into the Class 3A semifinals.

"We have had a heck of run so far," Head Coach Leigh Ebner said. "We've taken it one game at a time and have done a great job of not getting ahead of ourselves and staying in the present. We will take [the game] one inning at a time."

Grandview's quest for a state championship in 2023 fell two wins short after a 6-3 loss to Santa Gertrudis Academy in semifinals.

They hope to fare better this year as they face the Hallettsville Lady Brahmas, who have a 40-2 overall record, at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin.

If they can take down the Lady Brahmas, they will play in the Class 3A finals at 1 p.m. Thursday and face either the Coahoma Bulldogettes (30-0) or the Whitesboro Lady Cats (32-7).

Tickets to the game can be purchased at gvisd.org/tickets.

A state sendoff and community barbecue tailgate party is planned for 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Grandview High School parking lot. Players, coaches, administration and parents will be fed first.