Lady Zebras headed to regional seminfinals

May 18—The Grandview Lady Zebras are on a 15-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season) and they look to keep that winning streak alive as they enter the regional semifinals this weekend.

Game 1 against Kountze was held Friday night. Check cleburnetimesreview.com for the score.

Grandview is on a roll after a high-stakes playoff matchup on Thursday. They blew past Lexington 12-4 to claim the regional quarterfinals title. Grandview's win was all the more impressive since Lexington was averaging only 3.79 runs allowed on the season.

Grandview's victory bumped their record up to 27-2, and they are now ranked No. 15 in the state.

Game 2 begins at 1 p.m. today and Game 3, if necessary, begins at 3 p.m. today. All the games are at 724 Raney Lane in Madisionville.

On the baseball diamond, the Rio Vista Eagles will face Axtell in the regional quarterfinals at Whitney High School. Game 1 was scheduled for Friday afternoon, with Game 2 at noon today. Game 3, if necessary, follows.

The Godley Wildcats lost Game 1 of the regional quarterfinals on Thursday night 7-2 against the Celina Bobcats. Game 2 was scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Game 3, if necessary, will be held at 11 a.m. today. All games are at Denton Guyer High School.