Lady Zebras headed to Class 3A state finals

May 29—The Lady Zebras are advancing to the Class 3A state finals after securing an 11-2 victory over the Hattlesville Lady Brahmas at the Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin.

The Lady Zebras took an early lead and were up 9-0 by the end of the fourth inning.

Madi Doty was hot on the mound, retiring eight of the 12 batters she'd faced with strikeouts by the fourth inning. She ended the game with 13 strikeouts.

She was also strong at the plate, with an RBI double in the first inning, followed by single runs in the second and fourth inning. Another RBI double followed in the seventh inning.

Bella Jeter was also dominant with the bat. She had two doubles, five RBIs and a walk.

The Lady Zebras lost their footing a bit in the bottom of the sixth inning as Doty let two runs in for the Lady Brahmas. Also, catcher Kylie Grafa was retired after suffering a hit by a foul ball in the fifth inning.

During the top of the seventh inning, Doty bounced back to hit another RBI double, adding to the Lady Zebras' lead to make it 11-2.

The Zebra Sports Network spoke with Jeter after the game about the sixth inning struggle and losing Grafa behind the base, which made them change a few positions around.

"I was really just talking to my girls and telling them that I wouldn't have anyone else at those positions," she said. "I believe in every single one of them and I know they have my back. So I think just the team chemistry that we've been able to form through fighting for games all year long has really just set us up for like to be able to put anybody at any position."

The Lady Zebras will now play in the Class 3A finals at 1 p.m. Thursday and face either the Coahoma Bulldogettes (30-0) or the Whitesboro Lady Cats (32-7)