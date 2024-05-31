Lady Zebras finish as runner-up in state championship game

May 30—The Grandview Lady Zebras lost 3-2 in a tough-fought game against the defending state champion Coahoma Bulldogettes in the Class 3A state finals on Thursday afternoon at the Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin.

The Lady Zebras took an early lead as pitcher Madi Doty hit a two-run home run on the first pitch she saw in the game early in the first inning.

The Bulldogettes answered with two runs batted in in the top of the second inning because of two Grandview errors. They had four errors in the game.

The rest of the innings were battles between the pitchers, as Grandview was able to narrowly avoid further damage in two close innings where runners advanced to third.

It went into extra innings. In the first extra inning, the Bulldogettes batted in a run but the Lady Zebras were able to make an out at home to avoid more.

Down by one run with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Doty and Jeter both made it on base.

A pop-fly by Grafa was caught near second base to end the game.

This was the Lady Zebras' second straight state championship appearance. Last year was the most successful softball season in the school's history, making this the second.

Doty continued to shine as the pitcher, allowing only one earned run in both state tournament games. Throughout the title game, she struck out five batters and allowed six hits.