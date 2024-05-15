Lady Wolverines 2nd after opening day

May 14—SOCORRO — Senior Liz Elam had a share of the individual lead and Texico's girls were lodged in second place, nine shots beck of host Socorro, after Monday's opening day of the state Class 1-3A golf tournament at the New Mexico Tech golf course.

The Lady Warriors came in with a team score of 403 to 412 for the Lady Wolverines. St. Michael's was third at 437, followed by Dexter at 452 and Gateway Christian at 474.

Elam, who finished fifth in last year's state tourney, shot 41-47 — 88 and shared the lead with Santa Fe Prep's Jazmin Leardsakulphasuk. Texico sophomore Gabriella De La Rosa was eighth after shooting 58-44 — 102, while senior Sierra Hunt (61-50 — 111) and junior Sophie Schaap (58-53 — 111) were part of a four-way tie for 12th place.

Rounding out Texico's scores was freshman Riley Fury, who came in at 67-57 — 124.

In boys competition, Mesilla Valley led at 329, followed by Socorro 342, New Mexico Military 379, St. Michael's 384 and Dexter and Sandia Prep 385. The boys' first-day individual leader was Riley Morris of Mesilla Valley at 75.

Class 5A — At Twin Warriors Golf Course in Bernalillo, Clovis High senior Jett Stone shot a first-day 39-41 — 80 to stand in a three-way tie for 13th place while for the girls, Lady Wildcats sophomore Kylie Sprinkle's round of 49-43 — 92 left her in a four-way tie for 19th.

Volcano Vista held the boys' team lead at 311, followed by La Cueva 314, Alamogordo 319, Los Lunas 320, Rio Rancho 331, Centennial 338, Hobbs 339 and Rio Rancho Cleveland 355. Volcano's Andrew Stepien and La Cueva's Jake Yrene were tied for the individual lead at 71.

Meantime, Piedra Vista held a commanding lead for the girls at 338, followed by La Cueva 352, Alamogordo 370, Carlsbad 389, Cibola 390, Centennial 392, Organ Mountain 403 and Rio Rancho 414. The individual leader was Volcano Vista's Maddison Long at 72.

Class 4A — At Santa Ana Golf Course in Albuquerque, senior Paige Yazzie led Portales High's girls after shooting 52-46 — 98. Also, junior Adrienne Ruiz came in at 64-58 — 122 and senior Cydnee Massey shot 70-57 — 127.

Albuquerque Academy led team standings in both divisions, with the boys shooting 312 to 317 for both Kirtland Central and Silver, 321 for St. Pius, 326 for Artesia, 335 for Lovington, 336 for Deming and 338 for Roswell Goddard. Kirtland's Skyler Woods and Silver's Jacob Alcorta shared the opening-day individual lead with five-under 67s.

Academy shot 329 on the girls' side, followed by Kirtland 344, St. Pius 354, Lovington 357, Deming 359, Goddard 370, Belen 373 and Artesia 484. Academy's Anya Parasher had the individual lead at 75, one shot ahead of Belen's Rylee Salome.

All three tournaments were to wrap up on Tuesday with 18 holes.