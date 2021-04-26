'Lady Whistleblown' reveals top draft secrets in 2021 NFL Draft Papers
Lady Whistleblown reveals top draft rumors and secrets in 2021 NFL Draft Papers. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Every year, more teams seemingly want to trade down than trade up. This year, a major trade up could make it harder for others to do the same. Peter King’s Football Morning in America column raises the question of whether San Francisco’s major trade from No. 12 to No. 3 will have a chilling effect [more]
Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 34 points and 12 assists in their win over the Phoenix Suns.
Monday's collection of links.
The intrigue that the 49ers created by trading up to the third overall pick in this year’s draft will finally come to an end on Thursday night. General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan will reveal their choice, which everyone has expected to be a quarterback since the 49ers struck their deal with [more]
The veteran NFL insider believes the Cowboys will do the smart thing at stay put with the 10th pick and address their shaky secondary.
With the 49ers reportedly passing on QB Justin Fields, the Bears should be aggressive in trading up to land their franchise quarterback.
On Thursday night, we’ll finally learn which of the quarterbacks the 49ers will select with the third overall pick. On Friday or Saturday, we’ll possibly learn the next destination of their current starter. Peter King floats in his Football Morning in America column the notion that the 49ers could make Jimmy Garoppolo “more available than [more]
The 27th anniversary landed on Saturday of the memorable moment between former Colts G.M. Bill Tobin and longtime ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper. Roughly a week before that, the player Kiper believed the Colts should have taken shared with Ryen Russillo a story that, if true, makes the entire Tobin-Kiper kerfuffle moot. Quarterback Trent Dilfer [more]
The Browns give up a 3rd to move up a few spots in the 1st
The Cincinnati Bengals put in some work on a QB prospect before the 2021 NFL draft.
The Steelers land Najee Harris in this new mock draft.
Madison Bumgarner was swarmed by his teammates after pitching seven no-hit innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the host Atlanta Braves 7-0 to sweep a doubleheader Sunday afternoon. Bumgarner faced the minimum and only allowed one baserunner on a second-inning error by shortstop Nick Ahmed. Blessed with a 5-0 lead before taking the hill, Bumgarner was aggressive as he threw 73 strikes on 98 pitches.
The Falcons are reportedly getting calls about Julio Jones. Could the team part with a franchise legend?
Peter King reveals his one and only mock draft for the 2021 NFL Draft as the intrigue builds surrounding the top QBs.
With the 2021 NFL draft just days away, what are NFL teams going to do? Only Mark Schofield knows!
The San Francisco 49ers are choosing between Trey Lance and Mac Jones, not Justin Fields, for the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft.
Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury in the first exchange in his UFC 261 rematch against Uriah Hall on Saturday. Reminiscent of former middleweight champion Anderson Silva's leg injury against him at UFC 168 in 2013, Weidman's leg snapped when Hall checked a leg kick. Weidman didn't realize that he was so badly injured until he tried to step back and put weight on the leg. He immediately fell to the canvas in agony and disbelief. He was removed from the Octagon on a stretch after his leg had been stabilized. During the UFC 261 Post-fight Press conference, UFC president Dana White gave an update on Weidman's condition. The former champion was transported to a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital and was being prepped for surgery on Sunday. Weidman had the surgery and is now recovering. His wife, Marivi, gave a post-surgery update on her husband via instagram. "Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc#allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports@sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids," she posted on Sunday. "My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home. 🙌🏻 #teamweidman," read her post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marivi Weidman (@mrsweidman) Watch Anthony Smith's live reaction to Chris Weidman's broken leg (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Check out how much money each team won at the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.
Having collected his first title of the 2021 season, Nadal, 34, will leapfrog Russian Daniil Medvedev to take back the world number two spot in the updated ATP rankings on Monday. Nadal was on the brink of defeat in the 10th game of the final set but recovered to win three straight games to overcome Monte Carlo champion Tsitsipas after three hours and 38 minutes -- making it the longest ATP Tour match of the year. Tsitsipas, who won his previous meeting with the Spaniard in the Australian Open quarter-finals in February, fought hard to stay in the match and saved two match points before winning the second-set tiebreak to force the decider.
Johnson's car stalled after his minor impact and he brought out the first caution of the race. He caused another caution with 27 laps to go and finished 22nd.