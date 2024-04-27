Lady Vols win series opener at Alabama

No. 3 Tennessee (36-8, 15-4 SEC) defeated Alabama (31-13, 8-11), 5-0, Friday at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Tennessee won its third consecutive game. The Lady Vols recorded 10 hits in the contest against Alabama.

Kiki Milloy went 2-for-3. She recoded three runs, one double and one stolen base for Tennessee. Zaida Puni went 3-for-4. She recoded one home run, two RBIs and one run.

Payton Gottshall (17-3) pitched seven innings for the Lady Vols. She allowed three hits and two walks, while recording four strikeouts. Gottshall totaled 99 pitches, including 61 strikes.

Game No. 2 between the Lady Vols and Crimson Tide on Saturday is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised by ESPN2.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire