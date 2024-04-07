Lady Vols win series against Georgia, 30th game of season

No. 6 Tennessee (30-6, 10-2 SEC) defeated Georgia (31-8, 7-5 SEC), 3-1, Sunday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference series, 2-1, against the Bulldogs.

Sophia Nugent went 1-for-3 and hit a three-run home run during the sixth inning for the Lady Vols. Rylie West went 2-for-3 and recorded one run for Tennessee.

Georgia led, 1-0, during the third inning after pinch hitter Jaiden Fields recorded an RBI on a sacrifice fly.

Payton Gottshall (13-3) pitched two innings of scoreless relief for Tennessee and recorded three strikeouts.

Karlyn Pickens started for the Lady Vols and pitched five innings. She allowed one run, three hits and one walk, while recording eight strikeouts.

