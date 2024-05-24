Lady Vols win game No. 1 against Alabama in Knoxville Super Regional

No. 3 overall seed Tennessee (44-10. 19-5 SEC) defeated No. 14 overall seed Alabama (36-18, 10-14 SEC), 3-2, Friday in game No. 1 of the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Super Regional at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Alabama led, 2-0, after the second inning. The Lady Vols scored three runs in the fifth inning as Laura Mealer hit a two-run home run and Rylie West scored on an error by the Crimson Tide.

Mealer went 1-for-2. She recorded one home run, two RBIs and one run.

McKenna Gibson also went 1-for-3 for the Lady Vols.

Karlyn Pickens (22-6) started and pitched five innings for Tennessee. She allowed two runs (one earned), four hits and one walk, while recording seven strikeouts. She totaled 101 pitches, including 62 strikes.

Payton Gottshall earned her third save of the season. She pitched two innings and allowed two hits, while recording two strikeouts. Gottshall totaled 30 pitches, including 21 strikes.

FOUND OUR WAY ‼️ pic.twitter.com/k3kC3awimE — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) May 24, 2024

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire