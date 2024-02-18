Lady Vols win eighth consecutive game against Vanderbilt

Tennessee (16-9, 9-4 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (19-8, 6-7 SEC), 86-61, Sunday at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Lady Vols never trailed in the contest and led, 44-29, at halftime. Tennessee made 13 of its first 15 shooting attempts against the Commodores.

Rickea Jackson totaled 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists and was one of three Lady Vols to score 10-plus points.

Jewel Spear recorded 16 points, four rebounds and one block for Tennessee. Jasmine Powell recorded 12 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Tess Darby finished with nine points, converting 3-of-6 three-point attempts.

Vanderbilt’s Iyana Moore scored 25 points to lead all scorers.

Tennessee completed the regular-season sweep against Vanderbilt. The Lady Vols have won eight consecutive games against Vanderbilt.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire