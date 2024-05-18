Lady Vols, VT open NCAA Softball Regionals with wins

(WJHL) – Tennessee and Virginia Tech softball began their quests for a Women’s College World Series championship with victories in their respective regionals on Friday.

At home in Sheri Parker Lee Stadium, UT supported ace pitcher Karlyn Pickens for a 3-0 win over Dayton. The sophomore (20-6) hurled her eleventh shutout of the season, setting down 12 batters and allowing just two hits in a dominant performance.

Destiny Rodriguez hit what would have been a three-run homer in the second inning to put the Lady Vols in front. However, in a moment of confusion about whether the ball would clear the wall, Rodriguez passed Giulia Koutsoyanopulos on the base paths.

Rodriguez was credited with a 2-RBI single, but ruled out for the base-running error.

Sophia Nugent provided some insurance in the fifth on an RBI single, all but sealing the deal.

(3) Tennessee (41-10) moves into the winner’s bracket in the Knoxville Regional and will face Virginia on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Out west, Virginia Tech used a complete team effort to vault past San Diego State in the Los Angeles Regional opener, 5-1.

Five different Hokies drove in runs on the day, led by Addy Greene, who managed three hits and a run scored in addition to her RBI.

Emma Lemley (13-5) was lights out in the circle, allowing just one run on three hits in a complete-game effort. She also struck out six batters without issuing a walk.

Virginia Tech (40-12-1) will face either (6) UCLA or Grand Canyon in the winner’s bracket game at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday.

