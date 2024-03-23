Lady Vols vs NC State in March Madness: Prediction for 2024 NCAA Tournament second round

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Lady Vols are moving on to the second round of March Madness.

No. 6 seed Tennessee (20-12) crushed No. 11 seed Green Bay 92-63 on Saturday and will face No. 3 seed and host NC State (28-6) on Monday in the NCAA Tournament second round at Reynolds Coliseum. Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper has multiple ties to NC State. She coached the Wolfpack from 2009-13, and she was an assistant on NC State coach Wes Moore's staff at Chattanooga from 2001-04.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup.

NC State has balanced offense from starters

All of NC State's starters average double figures, led by Aziaha James' 15.8 points per game. Junior guard Saniya Rivers does a little bit of everything for the Wolfpack, averaging 12.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals.

NC State also has shooters to space the floor in the starting lineup. James leads the team with 56 made 3-pointers and both Madison Hayes and Mimi Collins, who began her career with the Lady Vols, shoot higher than 40% from deep. Hayes has made 52 3-pointers and Collins has hit 33.

Wolfpack defense stifles Chattanooga in Saturday's win

NC State didn't make anything easy in its 64-45 win against Chattanooga on Saturday. It held the Mocs to fewer than 10 points in the first three quarters. Chattanooga shot only 23.1% in the first half, and wasn't able to get anything going offensively until the fourth quarter when NC State was already up by nearly 30 points.

Mar 23, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Madison Hayes (21) shoots over Chattanooga Lady Mocs guard Sigrun Olafsdottir (5) in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament at James T. Valvano Arena at William Neal Reynolds

The game ended in a blowout, but the Mocs only trailed 26-17 at halftime. NC State had to work to pull away, and its defense stepped up. NC State also didn't send Chattanooga to the line as often, and the Mocs only shot 14 free throws compared to the Wolfpack going 20-for-25.

Tennessee has to keep balance in scoring

Tennessee has four players in double figures against Green Bay, led by Rickea Jackson's 26 points. But the Lady Vols shared the ball and had one of their most efficient games of the season.

They logged 19 assists on 35 field goals and shot 58.3% from the field against Green Bay. To pull off an upset Monday, Tennessee has to stay disciplined offensively and stick to the game plan.

Lady Vols vs NC State prediction in March Madness

Tennessee 71, NC State 66: This won't be an easy win by any means, but the Lady Vols are more than capable of pulling off the upset. Tennessee will win a close one to advance to its third straight Sweet 16.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Lady Vols vs NC State prediction: March Madness, NCAA women’s pick