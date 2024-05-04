Lady Vols sweep Murray State in NCAA Tournament first-round

No. 16 Tennessee defeated Murray State, 4-0, on Saturday at Barksdale Stadium. The contest was part of the NCAA Tournament first-round.

“Definitely a little bit of nerves at the beginning that we saw in doubles,” Tennessee head coach Alison Ojeda said. “Thankfully they played their way through it and as the match carried on, we got better and better. Murray State played well, and we knew that they would. I’m glad that they pushed us on a few courts and glad that we took care of business.”

The Lady Vols advance to the NCAA Tournament second-round on Sunday. Tennessee will play Duke at Barksdale Stadium. First serve is slated for 1 p.m. EDT.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire