Lady Vols sweep High Point in NCAA Tournament first-round

No. 3 seed Tennessee (25-4) defeated High Point, 25-20, 25-19, 25-15, in the NCAA Tournament first-round at Food City Center on Friday.

Tennessee recorded its 18th sweep of the season.

The Lady Vols advance to play No. 6 seed Western Kentucky on Saturday. First serve is slated for 6 p.m. EST and can be watched on ESPN+.

Western Kentucky swept Coastal Carolina, 25-14, 25-20, 25-23, in the NCAA Tournament first-round at Food City Center on Friday.

Tennessee is competing in its 18th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history. The Lady Vols are hosting the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2011.

Fans can purchase $5 tickets for Saturday’s Tennessee-Western Kentucky match on AllVols.com and parking will be free in the G-10 garage.

