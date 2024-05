Lady Vols sweep Duke, advance to NCAA Tournament Super Regional

No. 16 seed Tennessee (20-7) defeated Duke (16-10), 4-0, on Sunday at Barksdale Stadium in the NCAA Tournament second-round. The Lady Vols advance to super regional play against No. 1 seed Oklahoma State.

Tennessee also swept Murray State, 4-0, on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament first-round.

Tennessee-Duke tennis results:

Singles

1. #14 Sofia Cabezas (TENN) vs. #83 Emma Jackson (DUKE) 6-4, 5-3, unfinished

2. Elza Tomase (TENN) vs. #63 Shavit Kimchi (DUKE) 7-6 (9-7), 3-2, unfinished

3. Alana Wolfberg (TENN) def. Iuliia Bryzgalova (DUKE) 6-1, 6-4

4. Catherine Aulia (TENN) vs. #102 Katie Codd (DUKE) 1-6, 6-2, 2-1, unfinished

5. Lauren Anzalotta (TENN) def. Brianna Shvets (DUKE) 6-1, 6-4

6. Esther Adeshina (TENN) def. Karolina Berankova (DUKE) 6-2, 6-1

Order of finish: (6,3,5)

Doubles

1. #11 Sofia Cabezas/Elza Tomase (TENN) vs. Katie Codd/Shavit Kimchi (DUKE) 5-3, unfinished

2. Alana Wolfberg/Esther Adeshina (TENN) def. Karolina Berankova/Emma Jackson (DUKE) 6-3

3. Catherine Aulia/Lauren Anzalotta (TENN) def. Iuliia Bryzgalova/Brianna Shvets (DUKE) 6-3

Order of finish: (3,2)

