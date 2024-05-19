Lady Vols shut out Virginia to win Knoxville Regional

No. 3 overall seed Tennessee (43-10, 19-5 SEC) defeated Virginia (34-20, 15-9 ACC), 6-0, to win the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional on Sunday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The victory over the Cavaliers clinched the Lady Vols’ 13th appearance in the NCAA Tournament Super Regional.

The Lady Vols will host No. 14 overall seed Alabama in next week’s best-of-three Knoxville Super Regional.

Rylie West went 3-for-4 for Tennessee on Sunday She recorded one solo home run, one double, three runs and five RBIs.

Karlyn Pickens (21-6) pitched seven innings against the Cavaliers. She allowed two hits and one walk, while recording seven strikeouts. Pickens recorded 74 pitches, including 50 strikes.

Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Network

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire