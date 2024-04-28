Lady Vols shut out Alabama to win SEC series

No. 3 Tennessee (37-8, 16-4 SEC) defeated Alabama (31-14, 8-12 SEC), 2-0, Saturday at Rhoads Field in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The Lady Vols won its fourth consecutive game and clinched a SEC series win.

Saturday also marked the second consecutive time Tennessee has shut out Alabama during the series.

Rylie West went 2-for-3 for Tennessee. She hit a solo home run, while recording one run and one RBI. Destiny Rodriguez went 3-for-3 and recorded one RBI.

Karlyn Pickens (17-5) pitched seven innings for Tennessee. She recorded seven strikeouts, while totaling 79 pitches (52 strikes).

First pitch for Sunday’s series finale is slated for 2 p.m. EDT and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire