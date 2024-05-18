Lady Vols run-rule Virginia to advance to Knoxville Regional championship game

No. 3 overall seed Tennessee (42-10, 19-5 SEC) defeated Virginia (33-19, 15-9 ACC), 12-0 in five innings, in the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Regional on Saturday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Kiki Milloy went 2-for-2 and hit a solo home run. She recorded three runs, two walks and one RBI for Tennessee.

Taylor Pannell also went 2-for-3 and hit a solo home run for the Lady Vols. She totaled two runs, one double and one RBI.

Rylie West also hit a three-run home run in the contest.

Payton Gottshall (20-4) pitched a five-inning complete game. She allowed three hits and recorded five strikeouts against Virginia.

Tennessee will next play on Sunday at noon EDT in the Knoxville Regional championship game.

