Lady Vols run-rule Stetson, Brown to open Tennessee Classic

No. 9 Tennessee (12-4) won two games in the Tennessee Classic on Sunday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Tennessee defeated Stetson (7-13) and Longwood (6-10).

The Lady Vols outlasted the Hatters, 3-2, and run-ruled the Lancers, 12-1.

Against Stetson, Destiny Rodriguez went 1-for-3 and hit a winning RBI on a solo home run in the sixth inning.

Kiki Milloy went 1-for-1, recording two runs, three stolen bases and one walk, while Rylie West went 1-for-2 for one double and one RBI.

Zaida Puni hit an RBI on a groudout for Tennessee.

Karlyn Pickens (6-2) pitched 2.1 innings of scoreless relief. She allowed one hit and one walk, while recording five strikeouts.

In Tennessee’s second game, the Lady Vols defeated the Lancers in five innings.

Milloy hit two home runs and recoded three RBIs, while West hit a grand slam and McKenna Gibson hit a two-run home run in the third inning.

Payton Gottshall (5-2) pitched a complete game. She allowed one run, four hits, while recording six strikeouts.

Tennessee concludes tournament play on Monday against Longwood. First pitch is scheduled for noon EST.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire