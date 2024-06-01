Lady Vols’ pitchers earn All-America honors

Tennessee pitchers Karlyn Pickens and Payton Gottshall earned All-America honors by the National Fast Pitch Coaches Association.

Pickens was named First-Team All-American by both D1Softball and Softball America. She becomes the Lady Vols’ second consecutive consensus first-team All-American, and received national honors from the NFCA.

Pickens (22-7) recorded a 1.12 ERA. She appeared in 38 games for the Lady Vols, making 27 starts. Pickens pitched 15 complete games, 12 shutouts and one save, while totaling 225 strikeouts.

Gottshall (20-5) received third-team All-America honors from NFCA. She was named second-team All-America by both D1Softball and Softball America.

Gottshall appeared in 35 games and made 20 starts for the Lady Vols in 2024. She recorded eight complete games, three shutouts and three saves.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire