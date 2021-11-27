Lady Vols outlast Kansas in Las Vegas

A balanced offensive attack propelled the Tennessee women’s basketball team past Kansas Saturday night.

The No. 11 Lady Vols had four players post double figures in the scoring column in a 68-58 victory over Kansas in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jordan Horston had a double-double for Tennessee (5-0) against the Jayhawks (4-1). She scored 14 points and recorded 11 rebounds.

Tess Darby and Keyen Green scored 11 points each. Green had six rebounds, while Darby finished with four.

Jordan Walker added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists. Sara Puckett finished with eight points, six rebounds and three assists.

Alexus Dye scored four points and was the Lady Vols’ leading rebounder with nine.

Tamari Key had eight points and seven rebounds for Tennessee, which plays Oklahoma State Saturday in Las Vegas. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST.

Kansas’ Holly Kersgieter had 19 points to lead all scorers.