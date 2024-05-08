Lady Vols’ opponent, first pitch time announced in SEC Tournament

No. 1 seed Tennessee (40-9, 19-5 SEC) will open Southeastern Conference Tournament play on Thursday.

The Lady Vols will play LSU in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. LSU defeated Alabama, 3-2 in 14 innings, during the first-round on Wednesday.

First pitch between Tennessee and the Tigers is slated for 11 a.m. EDT on Thursday at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Alabama. SEC Network will televise the quarterfinal matchup.

Semifinal games will be contested on Friday, while the SEC Tournament championship is slated for 5 p.m. EDT on Saturday. ESPN2 will televise games on Friday and Saturday.

Tennessee won the SEC regular-season championship for a second consecutive year in 2024.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire