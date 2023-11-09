Lady Vols legend Candace Parker says she wants to play 17th WNBA season — if she's healthy

Candace Parker wants to play a 17th WNBA season next summer if she's healthy, the Lady Vols basketball legend told the Associated Press on Thursday.

Parker was sidelined during the second half the 2023 WNBA season, her first with the Las Vegas Aces, due to a fracture in her foot that she had surgery on in July. Parker, 37, helped the Aces to a 21-2 start to the season, averaging 9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals, but couldn't play in Las Vegas' historic run to a second straight WNBA Championship.

"I’ll weigh my options. If I feel really, really good then I’ll play," Parker told The Associated Press. "That’s a big if. I’ve got to get my foot right. My foot was really bad last year. I don’t want to cheat the game or cheat myself."

Parker played on an injured left foot all season before her surgery. She played through the pain until she injured her right ankle and Achilles tendon, when she got an MRI on her left foot, too, according to AP. Parker said her left foot was 89% fractured.

The three-time WNBA champion is a free agent, only signing for one year with the Aces, but told AP she would go back to Las Vegas if she returns.

"Every day my foot doesn’t feel great walking," Parker said. "I continue to rehab and stuff. I can’t play in pain. It makes the game not fun. I realized on Halloween that I want to take my kids trick or treating. I don’t want to be sitting in the car because I can’t walk. I want to be able to go out to the beach. I love playing beach volleyball. I don’t know if one more season is worth risking that."

Parker is the first player to win three WNBA championships with three different teams. She won her first in 2016 with the Los Angeles Sparks, the franchise that drafted her No. 1 overall in 2008. The second came with her hometown Chicago Sky when she joined them in 2021.

Her career already includes two WNBA MVP awards, WNBA Finals MVP, WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and 10 All-WNBA selections. She is the only player in league history to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season, and is the first to eclipse 6,000 points, 3,000 rebounds and 1,500 assists in her career.

Parker is one of the greatest players to put on a Lady Vols jersey. She played for Pat Summitt from 2004 to 2008 and won back-to-back NCAA titles in 2007 and 2008, the last time Tennessee made it to the Final Four or won a national title.

