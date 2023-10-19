Lady Vols legend Candace Parker wins third WNBA title, this time with Las Vegas Aces

Candace Parker signed with the Las Vegas Aces to compete for her third WNBA title. And the Lady Vols basketball legend got it Wednesday, though the finish looked different than what she probably envisioned.

When the Aces beat the New York Liberty 70-69 to win the championship, as the confetti fell at Barclays Center in New York, Parker was in street clothes. She didn't play a minute of the Aces' historic playoff run to a second straight WNBA championship. Instead, she has been on the bench recovering from a foot injury.

Las Vegas, which didn't have point guard Chelsea Gray and veteran starter Kiah Stokes in Game 4 because of injuries, won the Finals three games to one.

A'ja Wilson, who was named the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year but was snubbed for the 2023 MVP award, was selected the Finals MVP. The former South Carolina standout led the Aces with 24 points and 16 rebounds.

Former Tennessee Lady Vols guard Nikki Fargas has now won back-to-back WNBA titles as president of the Aces.

Parker, 37, is the first player to win three WNBA championships with three different teams. She won her first in 2016 with the Los Angeles Sparks, the franchise that drafted her No. 1 overall in 2008. The second came with her hometown Chicago Sky when she joined them in 2021.

Her career already includes two WNBA MVP awards, WNBA Finals MVP, WNBA Defensive Player of the Year and 10 All-WNBA selections. She is the only player in league history to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season, and is the first to eclipse 6,000 points, 3,000 rebounds and 1,500 assists in her career.

Parker has not played for the Aces since July 7. The team announced she underwent surgery on a fracture in her left foot on July 25 and she did not return to play this season. The 16-year veteran signed with the Aces for one season and has not indicated whether this season would be her last.

Parker had played with the fracture until her surgery and averaged 9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals as she helped them start the season 21-2.

Parker is one of the greatest players to put on a Lady Vols jersey. She played for Pat Summitt from 2004 to 2008 and won back-to-back NCAA titles in 2007 and 2008, the last time Tennessee made it to the Final Four or won a national title.

