Lady Vols learn 2024-25 SEC opponents

(WJHL) – The Southeastern Conference (SEC) revealed the 16-game conference slate to all women’s basketball teams on Tuesday.

First-year head coach Kim Caldwell and the Lady Vols will face a number of stiff tests inside the Food City Center this winter. Tennessee will host each of the last two national champions in South Carolina (2024) and LSU (2023).

Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Oklahoma will also make the trip to Knoxville this season. UT defeated the Sooners, one of the conference’s newest members, in the Fort Myers Tip-Off last season, 76-73.

The Lady Vols’ road swings will include a return trip to Baton Rouge, as well as a meeting with Texas in Austin. Tennessee last faced the Longhorns in 2021.

Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt round out the road slate.

Seven of Tennessee’s opponents were ranked in the ESPN “Way-Too-Early Top 25” at the beginning of the month.

