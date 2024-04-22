Lady Vols keep SEC series win streak with victory over LSU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was a three-run sixth inning that propelled Tennessee softball to its seventh-straight conference series victory on Sunday, 3-0 over the Tigers.

Karlyn Pickens kept things scoreless for the Lady Vols in the circle, as she tossed 6.0 shoutout innings, all while striking out seven batters.

Senior Giulia Koutsoyanopulos broke the ice in the sixth, belting a 2-RBI double off the wall in right field. Gabby Leach followed that up with a pinch-hit RBI-single, stretching the lead to 3-0.

Payton Gottshall slammed the door shut on the Bayou Bengals in the seventh to secure the win.

Tennessee (34-8, 14-4 SEC) returns to action on Tuesday against Belmont. First pitch from Knoxville is slated for 6 p.m.

