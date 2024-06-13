Lady Vols to host Florida State in Kim Caldwell’s first season

Tennessee announced a non-conference basketball game for the 2024-25 season. The Lady Vols will host Florida State on Dec. 4, 2024 at Food City Center in the SEC-ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge.

Tennessee’s remaining non-conference and SEC contests will be released at a later date.

The 2024-25 campaign will be the first for Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell. She was hired on April 9.

“I am honored and humbled to accept the role as head coach of this historic program at the University of Tennessee,” Caldwell said when hired in April. “I can’t help but reflect on accepting the Pat Summitt Trophy three seasons ago and be moved by the great responsibility and opportunity of now leading and building upon the incredible Lady Vol tradition she built. I am so excited to get to work and can’t wait to see what we all can accomplish together.”

