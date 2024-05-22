Lady Vols hire Elizabeth Scotty as assistant coach

Tennessee announced the hiring of women’s tennis assistant coach Elizabeth Scotty on Wednesday.

Scotty played at North Carolina from 2019-24.

“Elizabeth Scotty is arguably one of the best to ever play at North Carolina,” North Carolina head coach Brian Kalbas said. “She has won eight national championships during her tenure at UNC. However, what separates her from anyone else is that she is a much better person than a tennis player. She is a great student of the game and has an incredible tennis IQ. She will be a natural as a coach. Alison and Tennessee are so fortunate to have her on their staff. We are so happy for Scotty to be in the coaching profession and wish her all the best.”

Lady Vols’ tennis head coach Alison Ojeda also discussed the addition of Scotty.

“I have a great amount of respect for Brian Kalbas and his teams,” Ojeda said. “When he called about Scotty, I was thrilled. She is going to bring a wealth of experience with her as she becomes a Lady Vol!”

Alison Ojeda. Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire