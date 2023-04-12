Lady Vols guard Justine Pissott enters transfer portal, leaving no players in Tennessee's 2022 class

Lady Vols basketball freshman Justine Pissott has entered her name in the transfer portal, dealing a blow to Tennessee as it tries to reload its roster in the transfer portal without any incoming freshmen.

The 6-foot-4 guard was a highly-touted recruit for Tennessee coach Kellie Harper. Pissott was the No. 11 player in the 2022 class and a McDonald's All-American. She averaged only 6.9 minutes, two points and one rebound in 27 games.

Tennessee's Justine Pissott (13) hits the 3-point shot during the NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt on Sunday, February 12, 2023 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Pissott provided a unique skillset with her height as a guard, along with her ability to shoot from range. She was the only scholarship player in the 2022 class and the Lady Vols have no signees in the 2023 class.

As first reported by the Ball Out, Pissott is the third Lady Vol to enter the portal this offseason. Redshirt sophomore Marta Suárez and sophomore Brooklynn Miles also entered the portal after Tennessee's season ended in the Sweet 16 for a second straight year.

