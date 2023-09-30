Lady Vols extend win streak to seven games

No. 12 Tennessee (12-1, 3-0 SEC) defeated Mississippi State (8-5, 1-2 SEC) on Friday at Newell-Grissom Building in Starkville, Mississippi.

The Lady Vols recorded its seventh consecutive victory during the regular-season, 25-22, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17.

Erykah Lovett (13 kills, 18 digs) and Caroline Kerr (43 assists, 13 digs) recorded double-doubles for Tennessee.

The Lady Vols totaled 27 attacking errors.

Lovett also had three assists and one block for Tennessee. Kerr, a redshirt freshman setter, recorded two blocks and one ace.

Jenaisya Moore led the Lady Vols’ attack with 18 kills. Morgahn Fingall finished with 12 kills and three aces.

Tennessee will next play on Sunday at Ole Miss. First serve is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EDT in Oxford, Mississippi.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire