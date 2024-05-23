Lady Vols’ doubles team advances to Elite Eight

Tennessee’s women’s doubles team of Sofia Cabezas and Elza Tomase advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Doubles Championship.

Cabezas and Tomase defeated North Carolina State’s tandem of Amelia Rajecki and Maddy Samprado, 1-6, 6-1, 11-9, at Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The Lady Vols’ doubles team also achieves All-America status, becoming the 12th duo in Tennessee history to accomplish the feat. Cabezas and Tomase are the nation’s No. 11 doubles team and are the fifth Tennessee doubles team to make the national quarterfinals.

Cabezas and Tomase have recorded 14 wins as a doubles team this season. The team has also posted six wins over the nation’s top doubles team.

After losing the first set, Cabezas and Tomase won 26 of 34 points during the second set. The team also missed two first-serve points.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire