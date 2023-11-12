Lady Vols defeat Xavier in NCAA Tournament

Tennessee (9-6-4, 3-4-3 SEC) defeated No. 17 Xavier (14-4-4, 6-0-4 Big East), 1-0 in overtime, during the first round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday at Corcoran Field in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Saturday’s victory avenged last year’s, 4-1, NCAA Tournament overtime loss to the Musketeers.

The Lady Vols and Xavier played in a scoreless tie through 90 minutes.

Tennessee led, 1-0, after Sizzy Lawton scored an unassisted goal in the 102nd minute.

Lady Vols’ goalkeeper Ally Zazzara made 15 saves en route to recording a shutout victory.

Xavier outshot Tennessee, 41-11, in the match. The Musketeers had 11 scoring chances land on goal, while the Lady Vols had two shots on goal.

Tennessee will next play on Nov. 17 when at Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers (15-3-3, 7-1-2 Big Ten) defeated South Dakota State, 5-2, in a first round match at Hibner Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

