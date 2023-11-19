Lady Vols defeat Troy for third win

No. 20 Tennessee (3-1) defeated Troy (0-3), 100-73, Sunday at Food City Center.

The Lady Vols led, 46-30, at halftime.

Five Tennessee players scored 10-plus points and two Lady Vols recorded a double-double.

Karoline Striplin totaled 19 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks, while Jillian Hollingshead recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds for Tennessee.

Destinee Wells recorded 18 points and eight assists, while Sara Puckett finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Vols.

Tennessee outscored the Trojans, 25-9, after the two teams were tied, 21-21, after the first quarter.

Kaiya Wynn had 10 points and five rebounds for Tennessee.

Tennessee will next play Indiana on Thursday in Fort Myers, Florida (6 p.m. EST, Fox).

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire