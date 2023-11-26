Lady Vols defeat Oklahoma in Elevance Health Women’s Tip-Off Classic

No. 21 Tennessee (4-2) defeated No. 20 Oklahoma (5-2), 76-73, Saturday in the Elevance Health Women’s Tip-Off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

The Sooners led, 38-32, at halftime.

Jasmine Powell led the Lady Vols with 19 points, including 13 after halftime. She was one of three Tennessee players to score 10-plus points against Oklahoma.

Jewel Spear recorded 16 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal for Tennessee. Sara Puckett finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Vols.

Jillian Hollingshead also had eight rebounds and four points for Tennessee.

Sahara Williams led the Sooners with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Tennessee defeated Indiana, 71-57, in its first game during the Elevance Health Women’s Tip-Off.

