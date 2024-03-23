Lady Vols defeat Green Bay to open NCAA Tournament

No. 6 seed Tennessee (20-12, 10-6 SEC) defeated No. 11 Green Bay (27-7, 17-3 Horizon League), 92-63, in the NCAA Tournament first-round at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Lady Vols led, 44-28, at halftime.

Rickea Jackson totaled 26 points and nine rebounds and was one of four Tennessee players to score 10-plus points in the contest.

Sara Puckett scored 14 points, while Jewel Spear scored 13 points, including 11 points in the second quarter. She also recorded three rebounds in the game for the Lady Vols.

Tess Darby scored 11 points, while Tamari Key finished with seven points, six rebounds and one block.

Tennessee will next play on Monday in the second-round of the NCAA Tournament.

William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

