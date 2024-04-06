Lady Vols defeat Georgia to open SEC series

No. 6 Tennessee (29-5, 9-1 SEC) defeated No. 3 Georgia (30-7, 6-4 SEC), 5-1, Friday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The Lady Vols remain undefeated at home and have won 13 games this season at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

McKenna Gibson went 3-for-4 for the Lady Vols. She recorded a two-run home run, one double, one run and two RBIs, while Zaida Puni went 1-for-4. Puni recorded one double and two RBIs.

Rylie West went 1-for-4 and scored two runs, while Sophia Nugent went 1-for-2. Nugent recorded one RBI and one walk in the contest.

Karlyn Pickens (15-2) pitched seven innings for the Lady Vols. She allowed six hits, one run and two walks, while recording six strikeouts.

A really really good Friday! pic.twitter.com/2zDqGOcBb8 — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) April 6, 2024

