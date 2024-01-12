Lady Vols defeat Florida to remain undefeated in SEC play

Tennessee (10-5, 3-0 SEC) defeated Florida (9-6, 0-3 SEC), 88-81, Thursday at Food City Center.

The game was tied, 43-43, at halftime after the Lady Vols trailed, 21-19, at the end of the first quarter.

It was Tennessee’s sixth consecutive win and the Lady Vols’ third comeback victory in SEC play.

Tennessee had three players score 10-plus points in the contest.

Jewel Spear and Sara Puckett totaled 20 points each, while Rickea Jackson recorded 18.

Spear posted eight rebounds and four assists. Puckett had eight rebounds and one assist, while Jackson finished with eight rebounds and two assists.

Tamari Key totaled nine points, two rebounds and two blocks for Tennessee.

Florida’s Aliyah Matharu led all scorers with 23 points.

