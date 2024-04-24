Advertisement
Lady Vols’ commit Elsa Morrison records two hits against Grace Christian Academy

2025 Tennessee softball commit Elsa Morrison went 2-for-3 for Farragut High School (Farragut, Tennessee) in its, 7-0, victory over Grace Christiaan Academy (Knoxville, Tennessee) at Bellamy Field in Farragut.

She recorded three runs, two stolen bases and one RBI against the Rams in a non-district game.

Farragut has won eight of its last nine games.

Morrison committed to the Lady Vols in October as a catching prospect and is now playing shortstop for Farragut (18-9).

The 2023 Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year, Morrison has recorded a .565 batting average, 13 home runs and 33 RBIs this season.

Morrison hit a school record 23 home runs as a sophomore last season.

