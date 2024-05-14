Lady Vols’ commit Elsa Morrison records home run in region tournament game

2025 Tennessee softball commit Elsa Morrison hit a home run for Farragut High School (26-10) in its 4-0 victory over Central High School on Monday. The contest took place in Tennessee’s Region 2-4A Tournament semifinals.

Morrison went 1-for-3, recording one home run, one run and one RBI for Farragut.

Farragut will play at Halls High School in a Region 2-4A championship game on Wednesday. Both schools will advance to Friday’s state sectional round.

Morrison committed to the Lady Vols in Oct. 2023.

The 2023 Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year switched positions from catcher to shortstop.

She is a two-sport athlete, playing softball and volleyball.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire