Lady Vols’ commit Elsa Morrison hits two-run home run

2025 Tennessee softball commitment Elsa Morrison went 2-for-2 for Farragut High School (Farragut, Tennessee) in its, 14-4, victory over Maryville (Maryville, Tennessee) on Thursday.

The contest took place in the District 4-4A Tournament championship game at John Sevier Middle School in Maryville, Tennessee.

Morrison hit a two-run home run. She recorded three RBIs and two runs for the Lady Admirals, the tournament’s No. 3 seed. Farragut scored nine runs in the sixth inning for a run-rule decision.

Morrison committed to the Lady Vols in Oct. 2023.

The 2023 Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year switched positions from catch to shortstop.

She is a two-sport athlete, playing softball and volleyball.

