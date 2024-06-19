Lady Vols, Caldwell land Pitt Transfer Ayodele

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – First-year Tennessee women’s basketball coach Kim Caldwell announced another offseason addition to the 2024-25 roster on Tuesday.

Rapuluchi Ayodele (rap-uh-LOO-chee EYE-oh-dell) will add depth to the forward position, after spending the 2023-24 campaign at Pitt. The Spanish national played in all 32 games for the Panthers last season, making 15 starts.

Ayodele averaged 4.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest last season and shot 46.4 percent from the floor.

Her previous three seasons on the court were spent at the junior college level. Playing for three different schools, she averaged a double-double each year and was twice named an NJCAA All-American.

Ayodele joins Alyssa Latham (Syracuse), Lazaria Spearman (Miami), Samara Spencer (Arkansas) and Ruby Whitehorn (Clemson) as the fifth player to transfer to Rocky Top this spring.

