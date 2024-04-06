Lady Vols allow late homer, fall to UGA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee softball allowed just four hits on Saturday afternoon, but still came up short in a 3-2 loss to third-ranked Georgia, 3-2.

The Bulldogs’ Emily Digby broke the ice with a 2-RBI triple in the second inning.

UT quickly tied things up in the third, however, on a McKenna Gibson RBI single and a sac fly from Destiny Rodriguez.

Payton Gotshall went 6.0 strong innings for the Lady Vols, striking out seven of the 19 batters she faced. However, the lone hit she allowed – a solo home run from Sarah Gordon – proved costly.

Tennessee (29-6, 9-2 SEC) will close the weekend series with Georgia on Sunday at 11 a.m.

