Lady Vols advance to SEC Tournament semifinals after Auburn win

No. 17 Tennessee (18-6, 9-4 SEC) defeated No. 16 Auburn (16-10, 9-4 SEC), 4-3, on Friday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The Lady Vols advance to the semifinals against No. 1 seed Georgia on Saturday at 3 p.m. EDT. The SEC Tournament is taking place at Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Georgia.

“We knew this evening would be a battle against Auburn and that’s exactly what it was, right up until the last point,” Tennessee head coach Alison Ojeda said. “Our team did an amazing job at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles to give us a 1-0 lead going into singles. We battled on every court, just as they did. Sofia (Cabezas) played very committed and disciplined tennis, which is why she was able to beat one of the best players in college tennis.”

