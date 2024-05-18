Lady Vols advance to Final Four for first time since 2002

No. 16 seed Tennessee defeated No. 8 seed UCLA, 4-3, in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Friday. The match was contested at Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Tennessee advances to the Final Four for the first time since 2002. The Lady Vols are also the lowest seed to advance to the Final Four since a 64-team format was implemented in 1999.

“I’m so incredibly happy and proud,” Tennessee head coach Alison Ojeda said. “We have said for this entire year that there is just something really special about this group. Not only are they good, but they have this togetherness that allows them to elevate each other’s performance. That’s what you guys saw tonight from start to finish. I couldn’t be more excited for these guys.”

Tennessee will next play No. 13 seed Texas A&M on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. EDT in the Final Four.

